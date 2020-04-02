Coronavirus: How can I protect my eyes to avoid contagion

Gloves and masks have become part of citizen clothing to avoid the coronavirus, but what about the eyes? Ophthalmologists at the Barraquer Ophthalmology Center warn that they remain an unprotected point of contact on many occasions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the main transmission of Covid-19 is carried out through droplets that carriers cough when coughing and that remain floating in the air or remain on surfaces for some time. If a healthy person inspires them or touches a surface where the virus is present, then hands to the nose, mouth, or eyes are contagious.

It has also been scientifically documented that the virus can be present, not only in respiratory secretions, but in the ocular mucosa, and can produce moderate conjunctivitis in less than 1% of the cases studied.

In fact, all physicians and healthcare personnel caring for patients in this pandemic should wear protective closed glasses to prevent exposure of the ocular mucosa.

Dr. Juan Álvarez de Toledo, ophthalmologist and medical deputy director of the Barraquer Ophthalmology Center, recalls the measures that the general population must take at eye level. “We must always wear protective glasses (or prescription glasses or sunglasses failing that) if we go shopping at the supermarket, which protect well and cover as much as possible against exposure,” he explains.

“At home, if we live with an infected patient, we must also protect our eyes adequately when we bring the food or carry out other tasks to the room in which it must be isolated. If you inadvertently touch your eyes, it is advisable to wash thoroughly with saline or artificial tears to try to eliminate the presence of viruses as much as possible. And if there are signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis after possible contact, it is important to be alert to the possibility of respiratory symptoms appearing later. This conjunctivitis does not have a specific treatment so it should not be medicated except with frequent washes with saline, “recalls Dr. Álvarez de Toledo.

In addition to the general recommendations for hand hygiene and avoiding touching the face, this specialist recommends avoiding the use of contact lenses as much as possible since we must touch the conjunctival mucosa when putting them on and removing them, and, “if their use is essential, carry out a strict cleaning hands before and after putting them on or taking them off », warns the specialist.

In addition, Dr. Álvarez de Toledo recommends the use of disposable contact lenses for daily use to reduce manipulation of the eyes. Caring for the eyes, as a possible gateway for the virus, requires that the highest hygiene and eye protection precautions be taken. .