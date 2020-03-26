Coronavirus: in Isère, 3D printed masks

In the Jacquelin family, there is Emilien, 24, who became world champion in pursuit biathlon, on February 16. And then there is his big brother, Clément, a young engineer of 30 years, who, with his company Athletics 3D, based in Corrençon-en-Vercors (Isère), manufactured 3D parts for the rifles of the greatest champions of biathlon like Martin Fourcade, Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen but also his brother, Emilien.

Faced with the current health crisis, Clément Jacquelin decided to use his 10 3D printers to make protective masks for the Grenoble hospital, carers, paramedics and nursing homes in the region. “Clement has his heart on his hand. His initiative doesn’t surprise me, ”comments his brother, Emilien.

“To make NanoHack masks, we use a flexible material that resembles plastic, it is antiviral and antibacterial, explains Clément Jacquelin. This material, called PLActive, makes it possible to manufacture a shell which will take the shape of the face of the person who uses it. Filters are then inserted which can be changed regularly, making these masks reusable. “

Mobilization on social networks

The “3D masks for life” prize pool created on Leetchi to finance the purchase of the raw material has already raised 13,000 euros. “For manufacturing,” continues Clément Jacquelin, “I’m going to team up with another Vercors company, La Fabrique du ski. These 3D masks have filtration rates of over 95%. Even if they are not as efficient as the FFP2 masks, they have already been used successfully in Italian hospitals. We can produce 200 per day. “

For the engineer, it is urgent: “We are in a race against the clock to save lives,” says Clément Jacquelin, who calls on all users of 3D printers in France to mobilize as well. A call that thousands of people have heard. And with social networks, the message quickly spread. Morgan Jimenez, a resident of Veauche (Loire) joined the group “Makers against the Covid” created on Facebook last week and which already has nearly 1500 members. “Up to now, with my 3D printer, I have been making artificial hands on a voluntary basis for children born with a defect. But faced with the health emergency and faced with the shortage of masks, Morgan decided to put his expertise at the service of the population.

“Thanks to social networks, we have built a real design office, like in a business. We are trying to bring together people who have skills in 3D modeling, chemistry, mechanics, etc. We are a small army! Our ambition is not to provide masks to caregivers but to help around us. The plans for several prototypes have already been shared within the group. The first masks could be produced in the coming days. Plans for protective visors, door openers and even respirators have also been devised. “With a 3D printer, you can do anything,” says Morgan Jimenez.

