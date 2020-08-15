Coronavirus Lockdown: 6 Hours of Netflix Binge-Watching Is Equivalent to Burning 1 Liter of Gasoline?

Are you one of those people streaming Netflix for six hours? Experts claimed that watching too much Netflix is equivalent to burning one liter of petroleum gasoline. According to The Next Web’s latest report, global emissions have been massively reduced by the lockdowns caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, internet traffic’s usage is still going up, especially during the pandemic, because people are forced to stay at home to avoid getting infected. Experts find it hard to compute the use of energy and difficult to depend on the electricity source. Researchers explained that streaming videos for 6 hours is equal to burning one liter of gasoline because of the data center’s electrical power emissions.

The research stated that the energy linked to the global IT sector, which is responsible for powering internet services and charging phones, is the same as the aviation industry’s carbon footprint caused by the planes’ fuel emissions.

Massive amounts of data and accounts are required by video streaming, which consists of around 80% of the total transmitted data on the internet. Data centers consume most of the energy needed by streaming services to deliver data to the user’s device or computer. These servers are housed in factory-size buildings to store, distribute, and process internet traffic.

A 2015 research claimed that 13% of the world’s electricity would be consumed by data centers by 2030, resulting in about 6% of global emissions.

Experts explained that better chips are needed to avoid too much data usage. However, manufacturing these chips might be harder and more expensive since the companies that are pursuing to develop smaller components are getting fewer and fewer.

Back in 2014, there are only four companies that manufacture chips with 14 nanometers (nm) transistors. However, these manufacturers struggled to continue their goal to lessen the size of silicon transistors. One of the giant tech manufacturers, Global Foundries, already gave up producing the nano-chips in 2018.

On the other hand, when Intel is manufacturing 10 nm chips, the company faced enormous problems. Currently, only two companies are making seven nm transistors, which are TMC and Samsung.

