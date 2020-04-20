Coronavirus makes private car the preferred form of transportation in China

The coronavirus is changing many things. Some temporarily and others perhaps for a long time. One of them, at least in China, is the greater interest in traveling by private car, something that is perceived as safer against the spread of the coronavirus. In Spain, for example, the authorities recommend traveling during the pandemic by car, motorcycle or bicycle.

In China, there are signs that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the desire to travel in a protected space, in the face of crowds of public transport. In a recent study by the Ipsos market research institute, two out of three interviewees said they prefer their personal car to public transport, twice as many as before the coronavirus outbreak. [Enlace al estudio].

In the study, whose fieldwork was conducted in late February, Ipsos asked 1,620 Chinese citizens about their mobility preferences, and how the epidemic has impacted their habits. Private cars had jumped from third to first place as the preferred form of transportation, while buses and subways were losing ground. On the other hand, the individual two-wheeled vehicles maintained the second position.

It highlights, for example, that two thirds of the interviewees who currently do not have a vehicle owned want to buy a car in the next six months. In the ranking of purchase arguments, health is clearly ahead of adaptation to family life or flexibility. Thus, for three out of four first buyers, protection against infection is one of the main reasons behind their purchase intention.

Another work, from the consulting company Kantar (available at this link), reached conclusions similar to those of the Ipsos study. “Due to the pandemic, people will rethink their way of moving in the future,” says a study on the consequences of the virus on Chinese industry. This could increase the desire to buy a car.

However, the Kantar study also recalls that due to the paralysis the market has been totally paralyzed, “so the epidemic will not result in a significant increase” in sales. “If the epidemic lasts long, sales of premium models will be especially vulnerable,” he completes.

Also in Spain. According to what ABC Motor has learned, there is a high interest in the digital exhibitions of the dealers, and vehicle subscription companies such as Bipi have registered an increase in visits of 200%. Still, the sector is not optimistic, and predicts that the market will drop by the end of the year between 30 and 35%.

Recovery samples

Practically paralyzed during the month of February, the Chinese market begins to show signs of recovery, although for now it remains below normal levels. “I expect the car business to reach the level of the year before earlier this summer,” says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China. Production has already resumed at 22 of the 24 Volkswagen centers in China. At the same time, more than 98% of Volkswagen dealerships have also reopened their doors.

Volkswagen Group China’s operations in China are showing clear signs of business recovery. All Volkswagen brand dealerships are open again, with traffic during March comparable to that of the same period last year. About 95 percent of the Audi and Škoda brand dealerships that are also produced in China have also reopened. The Saic Volkswagen joint venture in Changsha has also resumed operations. In total, the number of plants has thus increased to 32 of the 33 automobile and component plants. .