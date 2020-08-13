Coronavirus: ‘Promising’ vaccine found to prevent severe disease in mice

With coronavirus cases around the world now at over 20 million, scientists have been working around the clock to develop a vaccine.

Now, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine have tested an experimental coronavirus vaccine in mice, with promising results.

The tests revealed that the vaccine was able to prevent severe Covid-19 in the mice after just two doses.

The vaccine is made from a mild virus genetically modified to carry a gene from the Covid-19 virus.

Dr Michael Diamond, co-senior author of the study, said: “Unlike many of the other vaccines under development, this vaccine is made from a virus that is capable of spreading in a limited fashion inside the human body, which means it is likely to generate a strong immune response.

“Since the virus is capable of replicating, it can be grown to high levels in the lab, so it’s easy to scale up and should be more cost-effective than some of the other vaccine candidates. So while what we have shown is just the proof of concept, I think it’s very promising.

“Our vaccine candidate is now being tested in additional animal models with the goal of getting it into clinical trials as soon as possible.”

The researchers created the vaccine by genetically modifying vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), a virus that usually causes a mild illness in humans.

They swapped out one gene from VSV for the gene from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Overall, this resulted in a hybrid virus, called VSV-SARS-CoV-2.

To test the vaccine, the researchers injected the mice with either VSV-SARS-CoV-2 or a lab strain of VSV for comparison.

Some of the mice were then given a second dose of the vaccine four weeks later.

Three weeks after each injection, the researchers took blood from the mice to test for antibodies for SARS-CoV-2.

The results revealed high levels of the antibodies after one dose of the vaccine, and the levels increased 90-fold after a second dose.

Five weeks after their last dose, the researchers sprayed Covid-19 into the mice’s noses.

Amazingly, the vaccine was found to protect against pneumonia, and four days post infection, there was no infectious virus detected in the lung of mice given either one or two doses of the vaccine.

While the findings are promising, the researchers believe there could still be a matter of months before the vaccine is ready to be tested in humans.

Dr Sean Whelan, co-senior author of the study, said: “It’s really going to depend on how successful the first vaccines that come out for COVID are.

“If they don’t produce a robust, durable immune response or there are safety issues, there might be the opportunity for a second-generation vaccine that could induce sterilizing immunity and interrupt the cycle of transmission.”