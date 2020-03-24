Coronavirus: Sony slows download speed on consoles in Europe – News

In a context where more than 1.7 billion people are confined to the world to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the global internet network is oversold. To avoid saturation, platforms like Netflix and YouTube have already agreed to reduce their bit rates in certain countries. Now, PlayStation consoles are also affected by similar measures in Europe.

In a post published on the PlayStation Blog, CEO Jim Ryan announces that Sony Interactive Entertainment “works with internet service providers in Europe to manage downloads as well as possible, thereby preserving internet access for the whole community”. In fact, he announces that “Players will see their game downloads slow or even experience delays, but can still enjoy a solid gaming experience”.

We believe it is especially important that we do what we can to help manage the internet stability issues that arise when an unprecedented number of people participate in social confinement and become increasingly dependent on it. to the internet. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This week, the French government and the European Commission called on content providers who consume a lot of bandwidth (VoD, streaming, online games, etc.) to take appropriate technical measures to limit the consumption of their services, while inviting the general public public to adopt some good practices: favor fixed connections (Wifi) to the detriment of 3G / 4G for heavy uses (such as video playback), download content upstream during off-peak hours (especially after 11pm), and avoid streaming playback and very high definition videos (especially 4K).