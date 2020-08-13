Coronavirus: Study shows likely number of cases across England – see where your region sits

More than three million people may have already had Covid-19 in England, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from Imperial College London analysed the results of 100,000 antibody tests, and found that 6% had been infected with the virus.

Overall, this suggests that as many as three millions Brits may have already had the virus – much higher than initial estimates.

Breaking down the results further, the researchers also revealed the likely number of cases in specific regions (scroll down for full list of results).

Unsurprisingly, London came out on top, with a whopping 10.9% likely to have already had the virus.

At the other end of the spectrum, people living in the South West were found to be the least likely to have had the virus, with an estimated 3.7% infected.

Professor Paul Elliott, senior study author from Imperial College London, said: “Finding out who has been infected by the virus, where and when is vital to be able to understand the pattern and extent of transmission in the community.

“This study gives a very detailed picture of the pandemic as it unfolded in England in the period prior to and during lockdown.”

North East 5.5%

North West 6.0%

Yorkshire 4.4%

East Midlands 4.7%

West Midlands 5.7%

East of England 5.6%

London 10.9%

South East 4.5%

South West 3.7%