Coronavirus: the boomerang effect of the degradation of biodiversity

By Denis Bedoya 

Published on : 04/09/2020 – 12:43Modified : 04/09/2020 – 17:04

HIV, Sras, Zika, Ebola, Coronavirus … 60% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonoses and for several decades they have multiplied!

In question: deforestation, industrial farming, intensification of agriculture, rapid transport over long distances of living organisms … The coronavirus pandemic was predictable, how to limit the next?

Guests :
Serge Morand, health ecologist, research director at CNRS and CIRAD and professor at the Faculty of Tropical Medicine in Bangkok
Gaël Maganga, Co-head of the Emerging Viral Diseases Unit at the Interdisciplinary Center for Medical Research in Franceville, Gabon
Jean-François Guégan, IRD / INRAE ​​research director specializing in the ecology of infectious and parasitic diseases
Yann Laurans, Director of the Biodiversity and Ecosystems Program at IDDRI
Jean-Michel Claverie, Professor of Medicine at Aix-Marseille University and director of the Mediterranean Microbiology Institute.

