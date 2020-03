Save the French Tech soldier! Since the start of confinement in France, the government has multiplied initiatives, making sure to apply them for start-ups whose economic model based on hypergrowth and a distant profitability horizon creates specific needs. C├ędric O, secretary of state in charge of digital technology therefore announced this morning a new set of financial measures to try to reassure an ecosystem in a state of shock, the total amount of which totals 4 billion euros.