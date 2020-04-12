Coronavirus: understand everything about the StopCovid tracking application in an infographic

It will not be the “magic” tool allowing to end the Covid-19 epidemic in France after the deconfinement, recognized Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of Digital. But it would be “irresponsible” not to work on the development of an application for tracking people infected with the coronavirus, he added Thursday during his hearing by more than fifty deputies. The authorities are therefore currently working on an app made in France. Code name: StopCovid.

How will it work? The principle is relatively simple. When two people who have installed the application on their phone meet on the street, their device records the contact using Bluetooth technology (which you can already activate or not in everyday life on your phone). If neither of them shows symptoms of Covid-19 and does not test positive within a few days, nothing happens. If, on the other hand, one of the two is detected and entrusts his history to the authorities, the person who has passed him (as well as all those who found themselves in the same place the previous days) receives a notification informing it . Action can then be taken.

So much for the general idea. According to Cédric O, the application will be “very simple, childish” and designed taking into account accessibility constraints. In front of the deputies, he explained thinking of “something out of the cell phone, a small key that we could massively produce”. The system will also need to provide “a link with a third party health care provider” to ensure that the cases reported are truly positive and measures to avoid malicious behavior.

A major technical problem to be resolved

All the same remains to resolve a major technical problem, added the Secretary of State for Digital: “Bluetooth was not designed to measure distances”. Usually, this radio wave standard simply allows our smartphones to identify nearby devices (headphones, speakers, printers, etc.). If it is favored by the government because it allows tracking without resorting to geolocation data, it is now necessary to successfully transform it into a people detector over a given period and within a precise perimeter.

The StopCovid application already has its detractors, who doubt its effectiveness. First, because to be of interest, the application must be downloaded by a majority of the population. No one will force them to do so. Not to mention the 20% of French people who do not have a smartphone compatible with this future application.