Coronavirus: what television consumption says about confined Americans

This is reminiscent of a laboratory experiment: take 328 million Americans, place most of it at home and observe. Result: their television stays on much longer. “On average, households devote the equivalent of an additional day of work to television each week: they watch it 8 hours more per week than at the beginning of March, going from around 57 hours per household to 66 hours “, points to a study by Comcast, the number one cable operator in the United States and parent company of NBC Universal.
“We have also seen a 35% increase in the consumption of streaming and web videos across our broadband network, in addition to the traditional increase in television viewing,” says the study released Wednesday.
