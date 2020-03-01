Corsair One Pro i200, a very luxury PC at a great price

A leading figure in its gamer-only product line, the Corsair One Pro i200 has established itself as one of the most powerful desktop PCs at the moment … at almost 5,000 euros.

In addition to its keyboards, headsets, mice, power supplies, armchairs, streaming solutions, cases or cooling kits, Corsair has been assembling its own Gaming PCs for several seasons. Combined under the “Corsair One” range, the twelve models currently in the catalog display high ambitions… and an equally high price. Their new flagship, the Corsair One Pro i200, still pays for the luxury of posting a reduced price of 200 euros compared to last year’s flagship model, the i180. Think, a trifle: the complete configuration costs € 4,999.99.

Corsair One Pro i200, with exceptional PC … exceptional price



At such a price, only exceptional components are obviously combined. We thus find an Intel Core i9-10940X processor, a chip with fourteen cores and twenty-eight threads, clocked at 3.3 GHz in base frequency and up to 4.6 GHz in Turbo mode. It is a Cascade Lake-X CPU, engraved in 14 nm, whose individual price is around 800 euros. To host it, the Corsair One Pro i200 adopts an ASRock X299E-ITX / ac motherboard, which illustrates the other great feature of the machine: as the name suggests, it is therefore a motherboard mini-ITX format, which fits into a compact case (200 x 172.5 x 380 mm for 7.38 kg), a real challenge at this level of performance and equipment.

As such, one of the peculiarities is the presence of a large and swift Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, in such a small box. Technological showcase of the manufacturer, the system is completed with 64 GB of DDR4-2666, a 2 TB SDD in NVMe M.2 format and a 750 W power supply. On the connection side, we find 7 USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 1 USB Type-C port, 1 HDMI 2.0b port, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Clearly, a very large configuration likely to cover the craziest uses. We obviously expected no less at this price level. Another advantage, this configuration in the form of a fixed PC is necessarily scalable. By playing with the screwdriver, you will probably be able to modify each of the components … especially since Corsair has integrated one of the longest cards on the market.