Corsair’s Pro gaming bundle includes a RGB keyboard, mouse, and headset all on sale for $85 total

The Corsair Pro wired gaming bundle is on sale for $84.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this bundle sells for around $160. That’s fitting since the individual items come out to about that price when added together. Today’s deal is a one-day thing that will expire tonight, and we haven’t seen this package go on sale for a few months. The last time was back in December when it dropped to $90.

Bundle and save Corsair Pro wired gaming bundle with keyboard, headset, mouse, mouse pad

The bundle includes the Corsair K55 mechanical keyboard, the Void Pro wired gaming headset, the Harpoon Pro RGB wired gaming mouse, and the MM100 mouse pad. They’d cost about $150 bought individually. Sets you up for gaming right out of the box. $84.99 $150.00 $65 off See at Best Buy

The items in this bundle include the $50 K55 RGB gaming keyboard, the $80 Void Pro wired gaming headset, the $30 Harpoon Pro RGB gaming mouse, and the $8 MM100 mouse pad. Individually these items add up to $168 and more regularly sell for around $150 total. The bundle offers you a lot of savings, and they all come in a nice package that makes a nice gift.

The K55 keyboard has a three-zone dynamic RGB backlighting with immersive lighting effects and six programmable macro keys. It also includes multimedia controls, multi-key anti-ghosting, and a wrist rest. There are also two USB ports so you can hook up extra accessories like the mouse and headset included in this package.

The Void Pro headset is designed for people who plan to spend a lot of time wearing it. It has microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam for long-term comfort that never fades. It also uses custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with a wide range and accurate sound. It’s compatible with Windows PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

The Harpoon gaming mouse weighs just 85 grams so you won’t feel it in your wrist after long playing sessions. The mouse also has a contoured shape and rubber sides, making it fit perfectly in your grip and giving you excellent control. The 12,000 DPI sensor provides super high accuracy tracking, too. You’ll be able to just plug it into a USB port and start using it right away. Program the six available buttons to do whatever you need them to.

The mouse pad has a 320mm x 270mm x 3mm surface area. It uses a textile-weave on top for precise tracking and a rubber base so it won’t slip around. It is optimized for both laser and optical mice.