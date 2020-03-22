Could PSN Be Restricted to Save Internet Bandwidth?

What about PlayStation Now?

Netflix has lowered its streaming quality across Europe for the next 30 days, as coronavirus quarantine has prompted those in isolation to guzzle up more bandwidth than usual. While ISPs have been eager to stress that they can cope with the increased demand, the streaming giant has reduced picture quality across the continent, claiming that it will save data consumption by a whopping 25 per cent.

But could the same happen to the PlayStation 4, and specifically the PlayStation Network? It’s worth keeping in mind that playing a game online doesn’t use anywhere near as much bandwidth as video streaming – depending on the title you’re looking at anywhere between 40MB to 300MB per hour, compared to about 3GB per hour for an HD video feed.

But online gaming is just one small portion of the PlayStation Network, and with shops closing many may turn instead to downloading games. Titles like Call of Duty: Warzone require a whopping 100GB download, which is a huge bandwidth hog. There’s also PlayStation Now to consider, although its subscriber base of around one million is miniscule compared to, say, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It’s probably too early to say whether Sony’s gaming network will be impacted right now. So far, ISPs have done a great job keeping everyone online, and while some of us may experience slower speeds during peak hours, there’s been no sign of PSN being affected just yet. That could change if the situation worsens, though, and of course we’ll keep you abreast of any developments.