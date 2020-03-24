Could SEGA’s Superb Tokyo Olympics Game Come to PS5 After Postponement?

Going for gold?

We reviewed SEGA’s brilliant Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 title last year, after importing the Japanese version. However, with today’s postponement of the event until 2021, the publisher now has big decisions to make. The release was scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 4 in Western territories this summer, ahead of the global sporting showcase getting underway this July – but it’ll now surely be delayed.

Of course, it opens the possibility of a PlayStation 5 port, as – assuming coronavirus doesn’t also delay the device – the next-gen console should be on store shelves by next summer. We’ve requested an update from SEGA and will update as soon as we hear back.

Whenever it launches, the good news is that this tie-in is brilliant. “In an era where arcade titles are few and far between, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game serves as a reminder that SEGA is still the champion of effervescent sports games,” we wrote in our review. “A varied selection of events, each with their own addictive gameplay mechanics, makes for an entertaining package with plenty to see and do. Pair this with a vibrant artstyle and some decent online options, and you’ve got the gold standard in athletics right here.”