Covid-19: does the French hospital have the drugs necessary to deal with it?

Published on : 04/17/2020 – 10:38
United States, Spain, Italy, France… The countries most affected by the pandemic face a shortage of protective masks. Many medical equipments are also running out and including in referral hospitals, the time is at an extreme economy, to avoid the shortage of inputs (tubing, consumables, anesthetics or antibiotics …).
Today in France, does the hospital have all the drugs necessary to deal with the coronavirus epidemic?
NewsletterWith the Daily Newsletter, find the headlines directly in your mailbox
Subscribe
.