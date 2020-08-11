COVID-19 Hack: How to Clean Your N95 Mask? Electric Cooker Can do it in 50 Minutes!

Are you looking for a better way to reuse your N95 masks during a pandemic? A new study concludes that putting the masks inside an electric cooker for less than an hour can actually sterilize the mask cloth. Will this work for other types of masks too?

N95 masks are one of the most in-demand items amid pandemic. This material is a particulate-filtering facepiece respirator that could actually filter at least 95% of airborne particles. That is why N95 masks are the highly-advised mask worn by medical staff inside hospitals filled with COVID-19 contamination.

But since there’s huge demand, it comes with a huge shortage. So, how can you sterilize your N95 mask? By simply putting it inside an electric cooker.

That’s right. Study shows that putting N95 masks inside a 212 degrees electric cooker for exactly 50 minutes can actually sterilize the mask.

Researchers from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, discovered that the heat coming from the electric cooker can decontaminate the masks, without destroying it.

“The respirators maintained their filtration capacity of more than 95% and kept their fit, still properly seated on the wearer’s face, even after 20 cycles of decontamination in the electric cooker,” said Vishal Verma, study author, and environmental engineering professor, in a press release.

She noted that N95 masks need to fit in the face of a person to work its function–most of the ways people are doing to sterilize it were said to be destroying the mask’s main structure.

“Any sanitation method would need to decontaminate all surfaces of the respirator, but equally important is maintaining the filtration efficacy and the fit of the respirator to the face of the wearer. Otherwise, it will not offer the right protection,” said her.

How to do it?

To make this little experiment to work, remember never to put any water inside the electric cooker. After this, make sure to check the right temperature of 212 degrees and put a towel before putting the mask inside. The towel will serve as the absorbent cloth to make sure that the N95 mask won’t be experiencing too much heat that could ruin its quality.

Leave it for 50 minutes, and you’re done!

As per the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reusing N95 masks are not advised amid pandemic.

In fact, the agency only requires hospital staff to use the mask for a whole day’s shift or within 8 hours. Surpassing this period of time may affect the functionality of the mask to contain airborne particles.

