Covid-19: no truce for cyberattacks

Many speak of a “risk of a digital pandemic”. While the Covid-19 mobilizes health services around the world and disorganizes the economic sectors, cybersecurity professionals particularly fear another evil, that of data theft and computer ransom.

The volume of attacks related to coronavirus is such that in recent days it has become a phishing lure “The most used for years, if not always! “ the researchers of the e-mail protection software company Proofpoint declare squarely.

The fear is particularly strong in medical circles. The computer servers of Paris hospitals were attacked, fortunately without disrupting the supply of care, and the World Health Organization was the target of hackers who specialize in online espionage … obviously left empty-handed.

Russia singled out

But the risk exists everywhere, for companies as well as for States. Even if the time should be for international cooperation to reduce the lethality of the coronavirus, “For the past six weeks, we have seen threatening Chinese actors continue their operations against their usual external targets”, Ben Read, of the cyberespionage analysis service of the American company FireEye, told AFP. “What we see conforms to the models: no sign of truce”, he added, pointing to the continuation of activities in North Korea, South Asia and Russia.

More insidious than a computer attack, disinformation wreaks havoc. From this point of view, Russia is particularly singled out. A European Union task force has already allocated 110 disinformation campaigns to it between January 22 and March 19.

Companies more vulnerable than usual

On the business side, if the National Information Systems Security Agency has not detected large attacks, we know that they are the first recipients of spoofed e-mails under the cover of information on the epidemic.“The current period is very favorable for long-term intrusion attempts and theft of personal data”, underlines Nicolas Arpagian, director of strategy and public affairs at Orange Cyberdefense.

Already in dire need of staff for several years due to the lack of trained professionals to recruit, IT security services are today overstretched by urgent projects to implement telework. Themselves confined to their homes, cyber defenders do not necessarily have control over the IT environment of remote employees. ” Businesses didn’t give IT departments time to prepare because everyone who could can be allowed to telecommute “Deplores Frans Imbert-Vier, CEO of Ubcom and consultant in protection of secrets.

Time bombs

The IT specialists themselves recognize that they may have left errors lying around which they expect to return before attackers exploit them. The latter can also take advantage of the wi-fi connection of an employee at home to break into the company network and drop a time bomb, which may wake up after the crisis…

“It’s a warmer period than usual on the cyber front”, recognizes Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of Wallix. In teleworking too, its employees are constantly opening new licenses and multiplying training in their software for new customers. Also president of Hexatrust, he calls on companies in the sector to offer their offers free of charge to deal with emergencies. Especially with companies essential to the nation.