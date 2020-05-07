Covid-19 plummets used vehicle sales 90% in April

The impact of the month under the state of alarm and in confinement on the market for second-hand vehicles ends with a 90% drop in sales, reaching 17,667 units in April, according to Ideauto data for the National Association of Sellers of Vehicles (GANVAM). The first semester accumulates a fall of 25.5%, with a total of 530,638 units.

By autonomous community, the data shows that the Balearic archipelago was where the sales of used goods fell the most up to April, with a decrease of 36.3%, followed by La Rioja (-31.3%), the Basque Country (-29.8 %), The Canary Islands (-29.7%), Andalusia (-29.4%), Galicia (-29.2%), Extremadura (-29%).

After them, Castilla y León (-28.4%), Murcia (-26.8%), Cantabria (-26.6%), Comunidad Valenciana (-26.3%), Asturias, (-26, 2%), Navarra (-24%), Castilla-La Mancha (-20.1%), Catalonia (-19.6%) and the Community of Madrid, with a decrease of 18.9%, were where they fell the least operations with VO until April.

Faced with this situation, the management of the distribution estimates that the VO market will close the year with a drop of nearly 30% as a consequence of the impact of the state of alarm, which means placing itself in the vicinity of 1.5 million operations with used, returning to 2008 figures.

In an analysis by age, the figures show how the sales of used vehicles from fleets begin to lose the inertia that pushed them in the previous months, as a consequence of the fact that in April their sales plummeted by 84.5%, to stand at 2,337 units. Thus, vehicles between three and five years old, which had been registering double-digit growth, reversed the trend and accumulated a decrease of 9% until April, with a total of 53,574 units.

At the opposite extreme, the operations with used vehicles of more than ten years were the ones that fell the most, with a decrease of 30.3% in the first quarter. Thus, although they still represent 54% of the market, they lost four points with respect to the same period of the previous year. In the month of April alone, they fell 90%, with a total of 9,657 units.

The used electric, continues to rise In an analysis by energy sources, the data show how the used diesel – which represent 59.5% of the offer – were the ones that fell the most, with a drop of 29.5% in the first semester, to stand at a total of 315,677 units. Gasoline, meanwhile, fell 20.7% to 203,459 units.

In the case of alternative technologies, it is curious to see how in the face of the generalized drop in conventional energy sources, the used electric power shot up 41.8% of its sales and, although it is true that it barely represents 0.2% of the total, registered 1,096 units sold.

According to the president of Ganvam, Raúl Palacios, “the sales recorded during the confinement are operations previously closed and whose transfer has been processed later, imported vehicles and, to a lesser extent, online sales. The point is that as long as the pandemic is not controlled and movement restrictions can be expanded, economic activity will not grow. That is, no matter how many establishments open, the reactivation of consumption will depend on the degree of mobility that the citizen is allowed; and, of course, of the measures put in place to give confidence to that consumer. Therefore, there is an urgent need to put in place incentive plans that also help the tightest incomes ”. .