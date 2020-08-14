COVID-19: This Australian Airline is Now Selling Tim Tams, Pajamas, Lip Balm, and Tea Bags For $25

The most famous and biggest Australian travel airline Qantas is now force on selling their plane products to earn a profit. For a starting price of $25, you can now purchase online; the flight pajamas, biscuits, and even tea bags of the company. Some of the products being sold are exclusively offered on first-class passengers only. But now, anyone can avail them.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Qantas Airlines turn their excess stock of snacks and clothes into a profit. By selling a care package worth $25, customers can have the famous Qantas PJs, face moisturizers, packets of Tim Tams, smoked almonds, and tea bags.

An individual can easily order the care package online and sent them anonymously “as a surprise ‘random act of kindness’ to a friend, family member, anyone that might be doing it tough or as a “treat yourself” gift.'”

According to the press release, the Qantas care packs are introduced in order to make sure to sell all the excess products they have in the airlines. Since the pandemic continues to stop all their flight operations.

It is also a sign of cheering people up that misses traveling on an airplane. Qantas said that through their products, their customers will feel that they’re traveling even inside their homes due to the care packages.

“Qantas PJs are always popular, and with people spending a lot more time at home and wishing they were traveling somewhere, we think receiving a surprise pair in the mail will be very well received. And probably very well-worn by the end of all this,” said Phil Capps, Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service.

Each of the care pack exclusively has:

CNBC reported that Qantas airlines had been suffering for a terrible fallout since the pandemic started. The airlines already removed nearly all international flights until March 2021.

Since the pandemic lockdown arrived, almost all airline companies have suffered a huge blow. Flights are not allowed in most countries and the health safety of their people could also be compromised.

That forced them to take a drastic change.

“We have to position ourselves for several years when revenue will be much lower,” said Alan Joyce, Qantas Airways CEO, at the time. “And this means becoming a much smaller airline in the short term.”

Written by Jamie Pancho

