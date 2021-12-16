Covid passes for travel and large events are lost for days after self-isolation ends due to NHS app flaws.

Covid passes for travel and large events remain deleted for days after self-isolation ends due to NHS app flaws.

Many events in England will require the documents as of tomorrow, but some people will be unable to access the digital version.

Covid Passes can remain deleted for days after a person’s self-isolation period for testing positive ends due to technical flaws in the NHS App.

If a person tests positive for coronavirus, the NHS App will automatically delete their Covid Pass for ten days.

However, I understand that app glitches can leave a person without their pass for up to three days after their self-isolation ends, preventing them from using their certification to travel.

If the proposed new rules are approved in the Commons tonight, Covid Passes will be required for entry into nightclubs and large events, including football matches, in England starting tomorrow.

Errors in the NHS App have been present since the introduction of the digital Covid Pass in May, and they have yet to be resolved.

Rob Lowe, 42, was told that his pass would be delayed for an additional three days, thwarting his plans to attend Countryfile Christmas in the Park, a popular event near his home in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, where passes are required.

When he called the NHS App helpline, Mr Lowe, the company’s managing director, was told that “they temporarily delete all of your details.”

They take it down from your profile and don’t put it back up until three days after your isolation period has ended.

“At the end of Wednesday, my isolation period came to an end.

But I wasn’t allowed to get a Covid Pass on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, so I wouldn’t have been able to attend the event.”

The NHS has also admitted that the 10-day period during which the pass is deleted may not correspond to a person’s self-isolation period, indicating yet another flaw in the app.

A person must self-isolate for 10 days after experiencing their first Covid-19 symptoms or receiving a positive test result, whichever comes first.

However, “technical rules” dictate that anyone who tests positive loses access to their pass for ten days after the date of the positive test.

Because the NHS App does not account for when symptoms began,

