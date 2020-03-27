Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Is Getting New Features and Content Following Final Grand Prix

New characters, challenges, and more

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has enjoyed a steady stream of post-launch content in the form of Grand Prix seasonal events. It’s an approach that’s worked well for the kart racer, but with the last of these events now over, what’s next for Crash and the gang? According to Activision and Beenox, there’s plenty more to sink your teeth into.

A huge wave of new stuff is hitting the game very soon indeed, and it’s all been unveiled over on the publisher’s blog. Starting today, Beenox is adding in all sorts of stuff to keep players busy. A “Beenox Pack” will give everyone access to some developer-themed goodies, for starters, while special challenges from past Grand Prix events will remain. These include the daily and weekly challenges (earning you Wumpa Coins rather than Nitro Points), Ghost Hunt on the Nina’s Nightmare track, and Golden Wumpa Hunt, which will appear on all tracks.

If you’re a real pro, you’ll also be interested to learn there are new Time Trials to conquer. New ghost times on each course let you take on the developer’s own best times, while beating Oxide and Velo’s times will now unlock the Champion Kart, previously only winnable via the Grand Prix.

The Pit Stop has had an overhaul, too. There’s new content to be had, including new characters, karts, and cosmetics, and items previously available through Grand Prix events have been added to the rotation. This means you can finally nab those extra bits and pieces you missed out on. Plus, you’re now able to manually rotate Pit Stop items twice a day, which is handy.

There’s a little more to it, but these are the big new changes to Nitro-Fueled. It’s a massive update, and you can download it right now — patch 1.20 is ready to go on PlayStation 4. Are you still enjoying CTR? Boost into the comments below.