Creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla responds to fuss and promises real gameplay visuals

After Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was announced, Ubisoft promised to release a first gameplay trailer for the game this week. That video was shown a few days ago, but this caused quite a stir.
The term “gameplay trailer” is often used for a trailer with in-game images that have been recorded from gameplay. This was also the case with the images of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and so Ubisoft technically did not lie with their earlier promise. However, many people expected “real” gameplay images that you see in a gameplay demo, for example. After the trailer was released, there was a lot of criticism.
All the fuss caused Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, to feel compelled to respond. In a message on Twitter, he acknowledges that Ubisoft has created false expectations among the fans. Ismail then explains that there will be a long-term marketing campaign and that in-depth gameplay images are part of this.
When we see the actual gameplay is not clear, but it is certainly good that Ubisoft understands where the fuss comes from.
Hello all❤️
You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game.
Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it! 🙂
– Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020
