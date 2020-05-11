Creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla responds to fuss and promises real gameplay visuals

After Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was announced, Ubisoft promised to release a first gameplay trailer for the game this week. That video was shown a few days ago, but this caused quite a stir.

The term “gameplay trailer” is often used for a trailer with in-game images that have been recorded from gameplay. This was also the case with the images of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and so Ubisoft technically did not lie with their earlier promise. However, many people expected “real” gameplay images that you see in a gameplay demo, for example. After the trailer was released, there was a lot of criticism.

All the fuss caused Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, to feel compelled to respond. In a message on Twitter, he acknowledges that Ubisoft has created false expectations among the fans. Ismail then explains that there will be a long-term marketing campaign and that in-depth gameplay images are part of this.

When we see the actual gameplay is not clear, but it is certainly good that Ubisoft understands where the fuss comes from.