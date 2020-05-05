Creative Stories, the new app to invent stories for children

Goldilocks, Donkey Skin or more recent books whispered each evening. “One day, I was tired of reading the same book ten times,” says Olivier Daniel. This father found the solution to renew the reading evenings with his four children: inventing stories. And to help those who do not have Father Castor’s talent, he even created the “Creative Stories” application. The goal: guide the parent in his story using sound effects. “A hoof for a galloping horse, for example. The sense of hearing is rarely used. However, it stirs up creativity and brings an immersive side ”, he explains.

Each evening, the parent chooses his “playlist of sounds”. Among the seven themes offered, four are free. “The jungle, the red riding hood, the aliens and the dragon,” lists Olivier Daniel. The sounds of leaves, rocket or fire crackling … So many sounds that promise lively stories.

“A story that satisfies everyone”

The idea germinated in his mind in 2018. “My wife couldn’t make up stories. She complained that she had no imagination, ”he recalls. Conversely, she looked at him with envy to animate the evenings with reinforcement of funny faces and heroic characters. “My son, it was always the Chevalier Maxime. He was as proud as if he had killed the dragon for real, pouffe Olivier Daniel. It literally captured them, including my hyperactive child. “

So, the former actor decided to develop the application, which can be downloaded from Android. A concept that also allows you to escape the pages torn off by little hands. “This prevents siblings from fighting for this or that book. They never want the same. Imagining a story satisfies everyone, ”he says.

No question, however, that the child stares at the screen. “Sound is symbolized by a simple pictogram. I once showed it to my son. He saw that nothing was happening, he quickly turned away from it. Because the challenge is above all to share a family moment of 2 to 45 minutes. “Small assistance can take back the direction of the frame. They love it. “

Benefits also studied by professionals. “We have been contacted by people who work with children suffering from attention disorders,” says Olivier Daniel.

In addition, he even added a fun note for parents. “They can spin an imaginary wheel once a day and gain up to 5 new sounds!” They too can have fun.

