Creepy noises in the sunfall (Horizon: Zero Dawn)

Surprisingly I have not found anyone talking about this in the internet, and the game seems not to have a public subreddit, so I’ll try here.

I was doing a side mission in sunfall (you are asked to search a poorly ethical medic to heal an ill outcast child) and in the zone to the right of the tents area I could hear coughing and suffering noises with the classic group of whispers that can be heard in every single scary videogame/movie. The sound comes from nowhere, and when I hear it every noise becomes echoed, although I’m in no cave. There is no reason to hear echo in that place. Also, the AI doesn’t seem to give a shit, as they keep doing their thing like if the noise was not there. My guess is that it is some kind of easter egg, but I can’t figure out what it represents. It is not halloween… not even close lol

I was gonna record it, but for some reason when I came back after leaving the final mission area (wanted to do some side missions) the noise is gone. I’m so curious about this, if anyone knows anything let me know! Unless, of course, it is something directly related to the storyline, which I doubt. No spoilers plz.