Crimes punishments currently free

The two games will run until April 16 at 5 p.m. Close to the Sun. (otherwise 29.99 euros) and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments (otherwise 29.99 euros) distributed free of charge in the Epic Games Store. You can access (and keep permanently) the games directly in the store or on the website of the Free Games campaign. The next week (April 16-23) are Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia planned as free games.

For the test of Close to the Sun (2019): does this seem familiar to you? In the middle of the ocean, a visionary creates a kind of island on which scientific progress should grow beyond itself. When you enter the environment, which is driven by powerful machines, you are finally amazed by large statues and high flags over beautifully decorated rooms bathed in insulated artificial light. But soon you stumble over corpses and hear an ominous growl – until a helping voice answers the radio …

To the test of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments (2014): After the BBC series Sherlock has brought the English thriller to the present day, the classic Holmes comes back. Frogwares sends the idiosyncratic master detective in six mysterious cases in London and the English Pampa – including new investigation methods and alternative courses of action. Is the somewhat stiff original still convincing?

Most recent video: Spring Update 2020