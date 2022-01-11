Criminals caught red-handed on Google Maps range from heroin dealers to a Mafia fugitive.

Google’s all-seeing Street View cameras have captured a plethora of bizarre moments over the years.

They’re strapped to fleets of roaming vehicles and take 360-degree photos of whatever’s nearby as part of Google’s effort to map the world’s roads.

Police recently apprehended an Italian mafia operative after spotting him in Google Street View – the latest in a long list of crimes solved by the service.

The tool has revealed secret drug farms and even the daylight mugging of a 14-year-old boy.

Here are a few of the most incredible crimes that Google Maps has solved.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police apprehended an Italian mafia operative.

Gioacchino Gammino was convicted of murder and then escaped from prison 20 years ago, according to the Telegraph. He eventually ended up in Spain.

After nearly two decades on the run, he thought he’d escaped the clutches of detectives – but eagle-eyed cops were able to track him down.

According to the Telegraph, Gammino, 60, was living the quiet life in Spain, where he had set up a fruit and vegetable shop under a false name.

Detectives, on the other hand, were hot on his tail and used images from Google Maps to confirm his location.

A photo taken with the tool’s Street View feature showed the criminal outside a grocery store in Galapagar, north of Madrid.

El Huerto de Manu, or Manu’s Garden, was the name of the shop.

Gammino’s name had changed to Manuel since relocating to Spain.

Gammino was apprehended on December 17, 2021, but his arrest was only discovered in January.

“I haven’t even phoned my family for the last 10 years,” he reportedly told his captors, surprised that he’d been found.

The criminal will be extradited to Italy and sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Google Earth hasn’t just picked up on the cannabis trade.

When a Google Street View car passed by in Brooklyn, New York, in 2010, three brazen heroin dealers were caught slinging dope on a street corner.

Shaundell Dade, Jamel Pringle, and Jonathan Paulino were all photographed in front of a popular gambling website.

The blokes can even be seen yelling at the mapping car from one of the angles.

They were apprehended shortly after, along with four others, in an undercover NYPD sting operation.

The patrolling Street View cars have caught even criminals who commit their crimes inside.

Two armed robbers ransacked a woman’s home in Oklahoma City in 2011, holding her at gunpoint.

……

