Criminals claim an intercepted drug box has YOUR name on it, prompting a phone scam alert from US Customs.

Criminals claim an intercepted drug box has YOUR name on it, prompting a phone scam warning from US Customs.

Officials have called attention to a new phone scam that claims US customs has intercepted a box of drugs bearing your name.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency has had to issue a warning about a scam that claims to have been sent by Border Patrol and CBP officers.

A pre-recorded phone message claims that a box of drugs and money with your name on it has been shipped.

It then instructs you to press one of the buttons on your keypad to speak with a “CBP Officer” who is actually a criminal.

The scammer on the other end of the line will try to persuade you to divulge your banking information.

“A new type of phone scam is targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to gain their banking information,” according to a statement on the US Customs and Border Protection website.

Residents are reporting unsolicited calls from scammers posing as US Border Patrol agents and CBP officers to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“The calls include a pre-recorded message stating, “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your (resident’s) name on it and it has been intercepted,” according to residents.

“To speak with a CBP officer or agent, the resident is instructed to press (hashtag)1.”

After that, the resident’s banking information is requested.

“These calls are phishing attempts and telephone scams.”

Residents are advised not to give the caller any personal information.

“Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the Customs and Border Protection solicit funds over the phone.”

If you receive a suspicious phone call like this, hang up immediately.

If you want to report a phone scam, write down the number that was dialed as well as any other pertinent information about the call.

Residents in the United States can then go to https:reportfraud.ftc.gov to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

