Critical Role, D&D, and Roll20 have released a free adventure you can play online

The talented performers from Critical Role, virtual tabletop platform Roll20, and Dungeons & Dragons publishers Wizards of the Coast have released a free pen-and-paper adventure online. The excerpt from Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is available now for those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Roll20’s mission has always been to unite gamers across any distance, and we’re working hard at continuing that pursuit as we see the world’s need to move their gaming gatherings online,” said Nolan T. Jones, managing partner of Roll20. “Critical Role has united and created millions of Dungeons & Dragons fans around the world, and we’re excited to offer their new playable adventures so gamers can continue expanding their hobby.”

Roll20 is one of several platforms to feature officially licensed D&D content. It includes live dice rolling, maps, and miniatures as well as digital character sheets. Players can use it to play pen-and-paper games on virtually any platform with a web browser.

Critical Role is among the most popular “actual play” experiences around, and regularly sells out its live shows. Fans around the world, who refer to themselves as “critters,” show up in the thousands to watch the series on Twitch. It’s also being adapted into a cartoon, to be streamed on Amazon Prime. Their D&D tie-in, Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, is available in-store and on Amazon starting today.

For more on how to play this and other pen-and-paper RPGs online during the coronavirus outbreak, see our detailed how-to guide.

Update: Polygon reviewed Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, calling it “one of the best campaign guides published for 5th edition.”