Critically Acclaimed FMV Thriller Telling Lies Comes to PS4 Next Week

If you know Push Square, you’ll know that we’re big fans of FMV games. We’ve reviewed some of the good, bad, and the ugly (we’re looking at you, The Quiet Man) over the years, but what is supposed to be one of the very best examples of what the genre can do has never made its way to the PlayStation 4. That is until now. Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies is coming to Sony’s current-gen console on 28th April 2020 — an investigative thriller experience which links four unsuspecting characters together by a shocking incident.

From the man behind PC hit Her Story, the follow-up features a cast of actors including Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp of Deadpool 2 fame, Argo’s Kerry Bishé, and Angela Sarafyan from HBO’s Westworld TV series. A star-studded cast indeed which helped put together the critically acclaimed FMV title. Garnering various nominations and victories at awards shows over the past year, Telling Lies is a game we can’t wait to play. Critical reception at the time of its PC release was very positive too with an overall rating of 84 on Metacritic.

We’ll have a PS4 review for you here on Push Square next week, so make sure to check back in then. Have you been wanting to play Telling Lies on a console just as much as us? Work out the truth in the comments below.