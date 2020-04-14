Crunchyroll, Viz Media Collaborate On Original Anime-Inspired RPG For Mobile

Anime giants Crunchyroll and Viz Media, with development by Gaudium, have partnered up on the new anime-inspired RPG Grand Alliance, which will launch on mobile devices at an undisclosed date.

Grand Alliance is an original RPG brawler that “takes place in an industrial age fantasy world at the brink of war.” You can pre-register for the game now, with rewards being handed out to players based on the number of registrations Grand Alliance receives. This includes 25,000 in in-game currency (if 10,000 pre-registrations are met), 250 free gems (if 30,000 pre-registrations are met), the scythe-wielding hero Clarissa (if 45,000 pre-registrations are met), and more.

The game will hit Android and iOS devices worldwide, with the exception of East Asia. You can check out the reveal trailer and some official screenshots below.

Grand Alliance puts you in the shoes of Amelia Ravensburg, the last true heir to the throne, as she and her closest allies attempt to bring peace to Alcyon Empire, a land now ravaged by war. The game includes a bunch of features, such as real-time battles, skill equipment for character and class customization, a PvP arena, and more. Crunchyroll Games, the interactive subdivision of Crunchyroll, said more information on the game will be coming soon.