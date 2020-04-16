Crysis Remastered Leaked for PS4, Ray-Tracing and Enhanced Visuals

Maximum surprise

Whoops, look away now Crytek. Crysis Remastered has just leaked on Twitter through the official website’s cookie policy of all places, with the remaster of the original game coming to PlayStation 4.

Now scrubbed from the site, Twitter user @RobotBrush managed to catch the description. “Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.” The key art you see above was also part of this leak. What’s more, if you’re finding this hard to believe, known industry insider Daniel Ahmad just tweeted that this is all “very real”.

So, the cat’s out of the bag. Crysis Remastered will come to PS4 presumably later this year following teases from the franchise’s official Twitter account. Expect an official reveal to follow in due course. Are you excited about Crysis Remastered? Equip maximum armour in the comments below.