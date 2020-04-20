Crysis Remastered will launch this summer, even on the Nintendo Switch

If you’ve ever asked the question “can the Nintendo Switch run Crysis?” then it looks like we’re about to find out.

Crysis Remastered, an updated version of the first-person shooter from developer Crytek, is coming not only to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but also the Nintendo Switch. Crytek confirmed the news in a blog post published Thursday following a leak. The remaster is scheduled to launch this summer.

“We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles — even Nintendo Switch! — so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

Earlier today, Twitter user Iashman spotted a website for Crysis Remastered, which has now been removed, and it included some brief details about the upcoming game:

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

Artwork for the game has also leaked, further confirming the open world sci-fi first-person shooter is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now that Crytek has made it official, we know a bit more about what the developer is aiming for with its remaster.

“Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns and is slated to contain high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable,” reads the blog post. “Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade.”

Update April 16th, 2:51PM ET: Added confirmation from Crytek and additional details from the game’s announcement blog post.