Crytek seems to hint at remaster or remake of Crysis – Gaming – News

Crytek seems to hint at a new version of Crysis. In a showcase video, the developer shows games made with the CryEngine in the past decade. At the end, images of Crysis from 2007 come along. An older video also contains a hint.

The footage at the end of the new showcase video is out of place because it is not about a game that has appeared in the past decade. There is also no caption in the video, but it is clear that it concerns images of the original Crysis. That game was made with the first version of the CryEngine.

Last August, Crytek posted a video about the features in CryEngine 5.6 online. At the end, this tech trailer contains images of an island that closely resembles the area in which Crysis takes place. There was no further explanation about this, but the fact that Crytek closes the new video again with Crysis images reinforces the hint.

Crysis was released in 2007 and the game was graphically startling at the time. With current hardware it was very challenging to run the game smoothly. Only in the following years did video cards come onto the market with which the game could be played smoothly at high resolutions in the highest settings.