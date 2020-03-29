Cure your boredom with 9 nostalgia-inducing Disney+ shows and movies

Disney+ may have plenty of new and exclusive content to watch, but if you’re anything like me, the real reason why you’re a member has to do with the service’s wide selection of older shows and movies. Whether you lovingly dub yourself a 90’s kid or if The Mickey Mouse Club was more your thing, Disney+ is full with characters and stories to bring you back to your childhood.
From Disney Channel Original Movies to TV shows and of course beloved animated films, Disney+ actually has so much content it can be tough to find something to settle on watching. Instead of getting lost with all the options, consider starting your journey back to the old days by checking out some of the best nostalgia-inducing shows and movies on Disney+ below.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Source: Disney
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
Before we get to the list below, if you aren’t familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now’s the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn’t require a long-term commitment.
You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $5.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch. There’s even a 7-day free trial offer to let you check out the service before you’re charged anything.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney favorites and so much more
Disney+ is serving up nostalgia with a wide selection of older movies and shows to bring you back to your childhood.
Best nostalgia-inducing shows and films to watch on Disney+ today
Plenty of new shows are coming to Disney+ in April, but if you’re looking to watch a classic, you’ll have no trouble finding something to turn on. Below you’ll find nine of the best older films and shows on Disney+ that are available to watch right now.
- M-I-C-K-E-Y-M-O-U-S-E: The Mickey Mouse Club
- Stone by day, warriors by night: Gargoyles
- Explore the paranormal: So Weird
- Quarantine love story: Sleeping Beauty
- Alexa takes over: Smart House
- My supernova girl: Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Let’s get down to business: Mulan
- Friends ’til the end: Boy Meets World
- A classic retold: Treasure Planet
M-I-C-K-E-Y-M-O-U-S-E:
The Mickey Mouse Club
Return to the mid-1950s with the original Mickey Mouse Club series. This classic variety show would later go on to feature child stars such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera.
Watch at Disney+
Stone by day, warriors by night:
Gargoyles
All three seasons of Disney’s Gargoyles are now streaming at Disney+. The series follows the lives of stone gargoyles which come alive at night to battle new and old enemies alike.
Watch at Disney+
Explore the paranormal:
So Weird
Disney’s own ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’-like show follows a young girl as she explores the paranormal and tours the world with her rockstar mom. As the show’s main character runs her own website, it’s pretty entertaining to see how the internet and computers were shown to kids back in the late 90s, and how much of it Disney did well.
Watch at Disney+
Quarantine love story:
Sleeping Beauty
This animated classic is sure to bring back childhood memories, and it’s a definite hit with any younger kids at home too. Plus, with everyone locked away right now, it’s one of the most timely picks on this list! Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait 100 years to go back outside again.
Watch at Disney+
Alexa takes over:
Smart House
What’s so enthralling about watching older sci-fi movies and shows like Smart House is seeing how the predictions they’ve made regarding the future have turned out. Now that there’s an overabundance of smart home technology to buy for your “smart house”, this film serves more as a cautionary tale rather than just a fun family film.
Watch at Disney+
My supernova girl:
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Based off the novel of the same name, Zenon became the very first Disney Channel Original Movie to spawn a sequel film. Nowadays, it might be most well-known for the hit song in-film “Supernova Girl (Zoom Zoom)” by the spikey-haired rockstar Proto Zoa.
Watch on Disney+
Let’s get down to business:
Mulan
The new live-action remake of Mulan was supposed to debut in theaters yesterday, though has been pushed back to an unknown date until theaters reopen. For the time being, why not introduce your kids to the original animated film? Its sequel Mulan II is now streaming as well.
Watch at Disney+
Friends ’til the end:
Boy Meets World
Catch up with Cory and the gang in Boy Meets World. This classic show follows the lives of Cory Matthews and his friends as they go to school and grow up over the course of seven seasons. You can find its spinoff Girl Meets World available on Disney+ as well.
Watch at Disney+
A classic retold:
Treasure Planet
This reimagined version of the classic story Treasure Island puts a fun futuristic twist on the tale. Watch as Jim Hawkins teams up with his new robot pal B.E.N. and shape-shifting friend Morph to go on an adventure he would have never expected.
Watch at Disney+
Any personal favorites we missed?
There’s an extensive catalog of content on Disney+, so we’ve no doubt missed a few must-see films and shows from the past. Is there a favorite of yours that’s missing from the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what’s worth watching!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.