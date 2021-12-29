Customers increased during the pandemic, according to a cyber brothel, because people ‘felt safer’ with sex dolls.

Customers increased during the pandemic, according to a cyber brothel, as people ‘felt safer’ with sex dolls.

DURING THE PANDEMIC, THE ‘world’s first’ cyber brothel claims to have seen an increase in clientele.

The rise in popularity, according to cyber sex experts, is due to people believing that sex dolls and sex tech are safer than real humans.

“We saw a surge in clientele during the pandemic because I think people felt safer with a doll,” a representative for Kokeshi Cybrothel Berlin told The Sun US.

“Of course, our high standard of hygiene is also a factor.”

In addition, I believe that during the pandemic, people are simply exploring their sexuality and desires more.

“You can see that in the general growth of the sex tech industry.”

People are grappling with a slew of big internal questions, which can lead to an exploratory mindset, right?

“And what better place than our shameless cyber brothel to try out new kinks, fantasies, and constellations?”

The cyber brothel recently teamed up with BaDoinkVR, a porn studio, to offer a free virtual reality cyber sex experience.

BaDoinkVR is the world’s leading producer of virtual reality adult entertainment.

It creates creepy sci-fi sex worlds in 180- and 360-degree experiences.

According to a recent study, virtual reality porn use is on the rise, with the number of female VR porn users nearly tripling between 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, the global market for VR adult content is expected to be worth around (dollar)716 million (£540 million).

According to Juniper Research, this is expected to rise to around (dollar)19 billion (£14 billion) in 2026.

Despite their current popularity, Kokeshi Cybrothel Berlin is unsure if cyber brothels are the sex industry’s future.

“It’s difficult to say,” a representative said, “because we are literally the first company to create a cyber brothel.”

“We believe we are setting a new standard in the sex tech space for interactive sexual and sensual experiences.”

“We’re charging consumers an hourly fee for interactive dolls and VRAR experiences, allowing a broader demographic to access the technology.”

“They are not required to pay the full cost of a doll and a VR headset, but they are welcome to come and learn about the technology.”

I can see this becoming more of a thing, like a ‘cyber night out.'”

