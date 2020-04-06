Customize furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is another opportunity to buy new furniture from Residence Services or Nook’s Cranny on your Nintendo Switch. But even with all the options available to you, you may prefer to put your own personal touch on the furniture you place in your home.

While you could wait day in and day out for the perfect piece to match your aesthetic, you will eventually get the option to customize most pieces of furniture. Once you’ve unlocked the ability to customize furniture — or any item for that matter — you’ll be able to take anything to a crafting station to add your personal flair to it.

In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock the ability to customize furniture and how to customize your furniture after you have access to the feature.

Like most new features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll have to complete a few requirements before you can do new things on your island. To unlock customization, complete the following tasks:

Once you’ve progressed your island enough and attended Tom Nook’s workshop on customizing objects, you’ll receive 50 Customization Kits that you can apply to your furniture — and other times — at any workbench.

Once you have your Customization Kits in your pocket, you can start customizing. To check if an object can be customized, you’ll see a paint brush icon on that item’s recipe card in the top left corner. When you’re ready to personalize your items, head to any workbench and choose the option, “Customize something.”

From there, you’ll get to select any customizable item that you have. Furniture and even some tools can get a simple recolor from a predetermined palette. On some pieces of furniture like tables, you can even select different versions of additional items like tablecloths to further personalize them. Some of these added pieces of customization, like the tablecloths, can even have your custom patterns applied to them for even more personal flair.

Keep in mind that each item has a different cost to customize. On the bottom right of the customization screen is the amount of Customization Kits it will cost you to make visual changes to your items. If you end up regret a design decision, don’t worry! You can always bring your customized items back to a workbench to customize them again.

