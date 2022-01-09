Cybercriminals are sending bogus links to users in spear-phishing scams, and Google Docs malware is being warned about.

Hackers can use the online tool to spread malware, according to Google Doc users.

The word processing platform is becoming more powerful and sophisticated, positioning it as a competitor to Microsoft Word.

Users can share and edit a document if changes are needed, thanks to its online functionality.

Google Docs has a useful feature called comments, which allows users to tag others in order to draw their attention to a change.

It works in the same way that many social media sites do, where users type in the @ sign and then click on the person they want to contact.

The other person is then notified of the comment via email.

However, hackers have discovered a way to exploit the system.

According to a report on Komando, the problem stems from the fact that external links are allowed in comments, and because Google does not check these links, it allows hackers and scammers to distribute malicious content.

Scammers can send links to malicious websites that try to infect a user’s device with malware.

Because recipients only see the sender’s name and not the email address, the spear-phishing scam is effective.

This makes impersonating a contact much easier and gives the message the appearance of being genuine.

Scammers have been using Google Docs to get users to click on malicious links since October 2021, according to a report by online security firm Avanan.

If you’ve been tagged in a Google Docs comment, it’s a good idea to contact the sender before clicking any links in the message to ensure it’s legitimate.

Other online safety tips you can use while using Google Docs include:

Check the sender’s email address and name in the document if possible.

Stay away if anything appears to be strange.

When you receive an email or text message from a stranger, never click on a link or open attachments.

On all of your devices, make sure you have a strong antivirus protection system.