Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Expects Stores To Re-Open By September

Cyberpunk 2077 remains on schedule for release in September on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and developer CD Projekt Red is not expecting the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to pose a significant risk. Speaking on the company’s latest earnings call, management said the game’s physical edition should be available as scheduled, but there are concerns around one element in particular.

The company said there are “some difficulties” related to the localization process. With recording studios closed, the team is unable get this work done.

“There are some difficulties with the localization process, specifically with recording some of the actors,” the company said. “Most of the studios are closed down right now at least for the time being.”

The “vast majority” of the localization voiceover work is already finished, but, as with most projects of this size and scale, there are additional “pick-ups” that need to be recorded.

CD Projekt Red said it’s not worried because these lines can be recorded later on, when recording studios eventually re-open, and these lines can be delivered with a day-one patch for Cyberpunk 2077.

Overall, CD Projekt Red does not see the COVID-19 crisis as a major risk for Cyberpunk 2077. Every other element of the game is progressing smoothly, the company said, and factories that make CD Projekt Red’s physical discs are open and operating normally. The game recently crossed another milestone, as the main ratings groups from around the world have given the game a rating.

Cyberpunk 2077 is nearing the finish line as it relates to its completion state, with developers now focusing on bug-fixing and adding polish, the studio said.

The major assumption CD Projekt Red is making with Cyberpunk 2077 is that retail stores will re-open in time for the game’s release in September. The company said that it “assume[s] that things will change significantly; we hope for the better.”

Before the COVID-19 crisis began, CD Projekt Red said it was anticipating a 50/50 split between physical and digital sales of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. The company said it expects this still to be the case, but acknowledged that it is a fluid situation, so it might end up that sales trend more toward digital. In fact, CD Projekt Red recently said the current global lockdowns might lead to a change in buying behavior where people prefer digital more than physical. This would be good for CD Projekt Red, as the developer makes more money from a digital sale.

In other news, Avengers: Endgame artist Boss Logic has created a wonderful-looking Cyberpunk 2077-themed PlayStation 5 DualSense mock-up image.