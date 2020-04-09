Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Sets New Revenue Record, Thanks To Witcher 3 On Switch

Even before the launch of CD Projekt Red’s next big game, Cyberpunk 2077, business is booming at the Polish studio. The company has released its latest earnings report, and it shows that the studio had the strongest fourth quarter of any year since the company was founded decades ago.

For 2019, CDPR posted revenue of 521 million PLN, which works out $125 million USD. That’s up a whopping 44 percent compared to the year prior. CDPR said the uptick in sales was primarily driven by the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Switch, which sold around 700,000 copies.

The launch of the free-to-play game Gwent for mobile devices also helped improve overall CDPR sales during the year, the company said. The game is free, but it makes money from microtransactions.

It’s not just revenue that increased at CDPR in 2019. Total profit reached 175 million PLN ($42 million USD). CDPR’s GOG.com division, meanwhile, brought in 162 million PLN ($39 million USD) in revenue, which was a record for the platform.

“The fourth quarter of 2019 was the best final period of the year in our history. We are extremely pleased with the unceasing popularity of The Witcher 3– especially given the fact that the game will be celebrating its 5th anniversary in just a couple of weeks,” CDPR CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in a statement.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CDPR’s next big release, and it launches in September for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A version of the game will also come to Xbox Series X, and the upgrade will be free for Xbox users.

CDPR’s annual earnings report also revealed massive new sales numbers for The Witcher 3 and some key details about diversity at the company.