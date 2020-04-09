Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Will Be Revealed Before Release with ‘At Least’ Two Expansions

At least

We’ve known for a while that CD Projekt Red plans on supporting Cyberpunk 2077 post-release with downloadable content. The developer has previously said that the game will follow a similar path to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which received two large (and absolutely excellent) expansions within the space of 13 months after its launch in 2015.

And now, we have a little more information regarding the developer’s roadmap. In a recent investor question and answer session, as translated by VGC, CD Projekt Red confirms that “at least” two expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 will be revealed before the game’s release date on the 17th September 2020. And yes, the company remains confident that it’ll hit the promised date — at least at this point in time.

With all this in mind, it’s likely that we’ll be hearing about Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC plans in the next few months. Based on the success of Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, we can’t wait to see what’s in store.