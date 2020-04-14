Cyberpunk 2077: Look At This Gorgeous PS5 DualSense Mock-Up

Popular and prolific Australian graphic artist Boss Logic, whose real name is Kode Abdo, has revealed a mock-up of what a Cyberpunk 2077-themed PS5 DualSense controller might look like.

Boss Logic has worked with some of the biggest brands in entertainment. In 2019, he created official posters for Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin, among others. His new DualSense design for Cyberpunk 2077 is quite stunning. It sports a fittingly cyberpunk aesthetic, featuring a leathery-looking color tones and a faded presentation overall. The centerpiece is a glowing bullet on the touchpad, with the world “Samurai” above it. Check it out in the image below.

While this mock-up controller design does look impressive, it’s not official. Cyberpunk 2077 has not even been announced for PlayStation 5 yet–though it seems very likely–so we’ll have to wait a while longer to see if something like this might eventually become a reality.

CD Projekt Red is doing well right now from a business perspective, as the Polish company recently enjoyed its strongest-ever fourth quarter thanks to the success of The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch. Overall, The Witcher 3 is now closing in on 30 million sales across all platforms.

CD Projekt Red’s developers are now working from home amid the COVID-19 crisis, but for now, Cyberpunk 2077 remains on schedule to launch in September.