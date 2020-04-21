Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders are $10 cheaper on Amazon today

Cyberpunk 2077 is on sale today at Amazon. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One version of the game are marked down to $49.94. The retailer promises delivery by Sept. 17, the same day the game unlocks digitally. Best of all, these pre-orders come with a boatload of physical and digital add-ons.

According to Amazon, physical copies of the game will include a booklet filled with lore, a series of postcards, a paper map, and stickers. They will also include codes to unlock the game’s soundtrack, an art booklet, wallpapers for your desktop and smartphone, and a code for the original tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020. That’s an awful lot of swag for the standard edition. Note that the collector’s edition is not on sale.

That the Xbox One version of the game will also give you access to the next-generation Xbox Series X version as a free upgrade.

Originally slated for an April release, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back to the fall in January. The delay applied to all versions of the game, including Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. According to a recent investor call, CD Projekt Red is confident they’ll be able to hit the new September date.

