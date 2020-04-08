Cyberpunk 2077 Still Set for September 2020 Release Date, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Sticking to the plan

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, CD Projekt Red says that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for its 17th September 2020 release date. Although employees are now working from home, the studio is confident that the project can go ahead “without major disruptions”. That’s according to a new post on the company’s official website.

“There is no shortage of motivation and we also possess all the tools needed to facilitate remote work,” states joint-CEO Adam Kiciński. “Our plans haven’t changed – we’re steaming towards the September release of Cyberpunk.”

Making sure that everything goes according to plan must take some serious organisation at this point, so it’s impressive that the developer is still banking on Cyberpunk 2077’s agreed launch later this year. Of course, the situation could still change — we’re living in uncertain times right now — and if it does, we’ll be sure to cover the news.

