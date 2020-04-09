Cyberpunk 2077 to receive as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology Leave a comment 

There’s more to come in the City of Dreams.

Source: CD Projekt Red

What you need to know

  • Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to release in April 2020.
  • It was then delayed to September 17, 2020.
  • In a recent investor call, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will get as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is already promising a deep world for players to explore and spend a ton of time in, that world is going to expand in the months after launch. In a recent investor call (which was translated by VGC) CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving just as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

When asked about when this DLC would be announced, CD Projekt president said to expect “A similar scenario to The Witcher 3,” which would mean details are coming a couple of months before the game’s expected launch. For additional context, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 smaller pieces of DLC, ranging from costumes to individual quests. The game also received two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which easily offer well over 30 hours of additional gameplay together.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

CD Projekt Red recently stated that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently slated to release on September 17. The company is also one of the first jumping on board Smart Delivery with Xbox Series X, meaning owner’s of the new Xbox console will receive a free upgrade when it becomes available. It is currnetly unknown if Sony will be allowing something similar with the PlayStation 5.

Night City

Cyberpunk 2077

There’s a city to burn

Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED’s most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.

  • $50 at Amazon
  • $50 at Walmart
  • $60 at Best Buy

PlayStation 5

Main

  • PlayStation 5: Everything we know so far
  • PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: How they compare
  • PS5 Specs: What’s in the next-gen PlayStation
  • Will PS4 games work on the PlayStation 5?

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it’s all about games

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

What do you thinq about this?

Here’s everything we know about the LG G9!

LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we’re expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you’re interested in specs, price, or something in between, here’s everything we know about the phone!

Gotta catch ’em all

How often do you buy new Android phones?

With new phones coming out all the time, it can be hard to not want to go out and buy every new model that’s released. How often do you find yourself buying new Android phones?

Is 8 enough?

I’m pretty sure the OnePlus 8 is my next daily carry

Even though I write for Android Central, I still carry an iPhone around and use it on a daily basis. The time has come to phase that out, and I’m thinking the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro is going to be the phone that fully pulls me out of Apple’s walled garden.

Strength in numbers

Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4

Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *