Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed again, still on track for September

CD Projekt Red doesn’t expect to delay Cyberpunk 2077 further due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a management board report, President Adam Kicinski said the game is on pace to come out on Sept. 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Since mid-March, we have been working from home, while ensuring continuity of all our operations,” Kicinski said. “Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September. We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal.”

Kicinski knows that the pandemic will create financial hardships and says that CD Projekt Red has made the necessary preparations. The company’s long-term strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves lessens the strain this sort of turmoil causes on companies.

CD Projekt Red also told investors that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive as much post-launch support as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The studio’s previous title had two stand-alone expansions and 16 free DLC packs that included improvements ranging from additional story quests to a new game plus mode. The studio will announce the full Cyberpunk 2077 DLC prior to launch.

CD Projekt Red announced in January that Cyberpunk 2077 was taking longer to develop than it initially expected and would not meet its April release date. Since then, the company confirmed that the open-world title’s multiplayer mode won’t launch until 2022. This tiered output isn’t uncommon for large releases. Rockstar Games did the same with both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Once Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in September, CD Projekt Red will reorganize into three internal teams. The largest will work on the multiplayer mode, another will work on the upcoming DLC, and a third team, the smallest of the three, will start working on the studio’s next RPG set in the same universe as The Witcher.

Kicinski previously stated that CD Projekt Red won’t take on The Witcher 4 next since protagonist Geralt of Rivia was always meant to star in a trilogy of titles. Instead, it will look to tell a new story within the universe. In the future, the studio reportedly plans to alternate between Witcher and Cyberpunk titles regularly.