Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Is Final Limited Edition Xbox One X

Microsoft’s planned reveal of a special Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition Xbox One X was spilled a little early, thanks to errant Amazon listings and a trailer leak. The official word has now gone out, but it revealed one new detail: this will be the final limited edition Xbox One X console.

“Be sure to keep an eye out for future details as this will be the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released, and only 45,000 units will be available in select markets,” reads the announcement on the Major Nelson blog.

Cyberpunk is among the biggest games planned for this year, and as Microsoft prepares to launch Xbox Series X it will probably be looking to the new generation for its special editions. It makes sense that this one will be the swan song, and it looks like the designers went out on a high note.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition includes custom paneling, a specialized paint job, glow-in-the-dark graffiti, an LED light, and laser etching. A matching two-tone controller inspired by the Keanu Reeves character Johnny Silverhand is coming as well, along with other accessories like a charging dock. Microsoft did not give price or pre-order details for the console bundle, but the controller alone will be $75 USD and the charging stand will be $50. Check out our full breakdown of all the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One gear and its pricing, including a SteelSeries headset and Seagate game drive.

The special edition console will release in June, ahead of Cyberpunk’s September 17 release date. But it comes with a digital download voucher so you’ll be ready to jump into the dystopic future on day one. The game itself is also available to pre-order on sale for $49.94 at Amazon.

