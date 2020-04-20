Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X And Accessories Detailed: Pre-Orders, Price, And More

The next generation of consoles may be gearing up for release later this year, but Microsoft isn’t quite done with the Xbox One. The company revealed a new limited-edition console based on The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red’s upcoming action-RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. The game itself is slated for release on September 17, but if you want to get ready for it with a brand-new console, then you can snag the snazzy Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console coming this June. Its accompanying Cyberpunk 2077 controller is available to purchase separately starting today along with several other Cyberpunk 2077-themed accessories: an Xbox Pro Charging Stand, a Seagate game drive, and a SteelSeries headset.

The Cyberpunk 2077 console bundle will be the final Xbox One X limited-edition console ever released, and only 45,000 units will be available in select markets, according to Major Nelson’s blog. The Xbox One X itself looks appropriately high-tech, and it even glows in the dark. We expect this system will sell out fast, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be restocked over time as with previous limited editions.

While the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X isn’t up for pre-order yet–Microsoft hasn’t even revealed the bundle’s price–other Cyberpunk 2077 accessories are starting to become available for purchase or pre-order, and you can see the full collection of Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One products below. If you haven’t pre-ordered your copy of the game yet, be sure to take a peek at our Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order guide for details on the various editions and pre-order bonuses. The base game is available to pre-order on sale for $49.94 at Amazon right now.

The Xbox One X and controller look like something you’d find strewn about Night City, the fictional metropolis you’ll explore in Cyberpunk 2077. Easily one of the coolest special edition Xbox One consoles that Microsoft has put out, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X has custom paneling, laser etchings, an eye-catching multi-colored matte finish, and glow-in-the-dark graffiti. The limited-edition controller is silver and black (the left bumper is red, though) and also features graffiti and etch marks. Both the console and controller look like they’re made of metal taken from a dilapidated cyberpunk building. A full digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (available on September 17) is included with your bundle purchase.

Unfortunately, the console bundle itself isn’t available for pre-order yet, and an exact price hasn’t been revealed. We do expect listings for the Cyberpunk 2077 special-edition console will go live in the near future, so keep checking back.

The Cyberpunk 2077 controller is being sold separately for those who don’t want to shell out the cash for the console but still want a piece of Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One hardware. The Xbox One wireless controller will also be compatible with the Xbox Series X when it releases. This special-edition controller costs $75 on its own and features a “rugged design” inspired by Johnny Silverhand (the character played by Keanu Reeves). It’s available to purchase now.

Of course, Microsoft is releasing a fancy Cyberpunk 2077-themed charging stand to pair with the Cyberpunk 2077 controller. The charging stand features some of the yellow and blue shades from the console, bringing the whole Cyberpunk 2077 color scheme together. It comes with a battery cover, rechargeable battery, and 6-foot power cord. The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand is available to purchase starting today for $50 at select retailers in the US and Canada.

If you need to expand your system’s storage, you’ll also be able to buy a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Seagate game drive for Xbox, available in 2TB and 5TB capacity options. One side of the game drive appears to feature the same design as the special-edition console; the other side is mostly black and features the words “Where is Johnny?” scrawled on it. The Cyberpunk 2077 game drives are available to purchase worldwide starting today, with the 2TB version selling for $90 at the Microsoft Store and other select retailers and the 5TB version selling for $150 directly from Seagate.com (the listing isn’t live yet).

You can complete your setup with a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired headset from SteelSeries, which is releasing two limited-edition versions of the Arctis 1 Wireless and several booster packs. The Arctis 1 is a fantastic headset featuring lossless 2.4HGz wireless with ultra-low latency, a detachable noise-canceling mic, and a durable, steel-reinforced headband. The SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 headset collection includes the Johnny Silverhand Edition (pictured above) and the Netrunner Edition–they’re available to pre-order today for $110 at SteelSeries.com and other select retailers in the US and UK, officially releasing this June alongside the console. There are also several booster packs for $35 each to switch up your design.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of GameSpot’s most anticipated games of 2020, and while new consoles are coming later this year, CD Projekt Red has stated Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen versions won’t launch with the Xbox Series X and PS5. Some fans are concerned, however, with the current pandemic affecting Cyberpunk 2077’s release date. The game was recently rated by the “vast majority of rating boards” and CD Projekt Red has said everything is continuing as planned.