Cyberpunk 2077’s New Female V Figure Revealed

New images have been released of PureArts’ super detailed 1/6 scale Cyberpunk 2077 figures, this time featuring the female version of V. The company has also announced a figure version of the Yaiba Kusanagi Sportbike, though images of the bike are not yet available.

The female V model will come with the same light-up jacket as the male one, but has a different weapon–the Kang Tao G-58 Dian. Notably the female model doesn’t get the cool Mantis blade arm that the male has.

The Sportbike also comes with a heap of over-the-top detailing, including rolling wheels and front and back light options. The bike will be sold as a bundle with either figure for $599.

If that’s not expensive enough for you, you can buy the Ultimate Bundle, a pack with both male and female figures, the bike, and a bonus Spider Bot for $799.

Pre-orders made before March 31 will get a 10% discount, and the first 250 pre-orders will get a Spider Bot as well–making the price just slightly more reasonable. If that’s still outside your budget, there’s still plenty of merch available for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.