Cyberpunk Horror Game Observer Will Get Enhanced PS5, Xbox Series X Versions With New Content

Developer Bloober Team has announced that its cyberpunk psychological horror title, Observer, will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday with enhanced visuals, improved gameplay, and new story content. Check out the next-gen reveal trailer below.

Observer: System Redux is an enhanced Definitive Edition of the 2017 title designed specifically for the next-gen consoles. The port will feature “expanded gameplay and brand-new story content,” though Bloober Team did not provide any additional clarification beyond that. More information will arrive “in the coming weeks and months leading up to the premiere of [the] next-generation [of] consoles,” the studio said.

The game stars Rutger Hauer, a Dutch actor best known for playing Roy Batty in 1982’s Blade Runner, as protagonist Detective Daniel Lazarski. Hauer also voiced Master Xehanort in 2019’s Kingdom Hearts 3, which was his final video game role. He passed away in July 2019 from an unspecified illness at the age of 75.

We awarded the game a 9/10 in our original Observer review, saying, “Observer adds to the familiar parables [of cyberpunk] in fascinating and unexpected ways. In that respect, and on so many other levels, Observer is a haunting and remarkable achievement.”